Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- "Global Sleep Aids Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Sleep Aids Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Sleep Aids Market.



Sleep is a biological requirement that maintain metabolic homeostasis, influences memory and other cognitive function, and regulates immune function. Sleep aids are drugs and medical devices used to diagnose and treat various sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Lack of quality sleep leads to sleep disorders, which are caused due to medical issues, physical disturbances, environmental problems, and psychiatric disorders. These sleep disorders are expected to adversely affect the human health and lead to number of chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and stroke.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Koninklijke Philips, Merck, Sanofi, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Pfizer, SleepMed, Cadwell Laboratories, Compumedics, Natus Medical, GlaxoSmithKline



News and Latest Developments:



April 19, 2017: Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today introduced the Dream Series range of sleeping aids to help improve the sleep therapy experience for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Philips Dream Series is the latest suite of Philips sleep and respiratory solutions that connect and support the patient, clinician and homecare provider to enhance patient care and quality of life.



Mar 02, 2020: Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the findings from its 5th annual sleep survey in a report, "Wake Up Call: Global Sleep Satisfaction Trends." Philips surveyed more than 13,000 adults in 13 countries to capture attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors around sleep. This year's results show global sleep satisfaction remains low with worry/stress, relationships and cell phone use reported as key sleep inhibitors.



This research report categorizes the global Sleep Aids market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sleep Aids market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Thus, it is important to treat and diagnose these disorders at an early stage. In addition, rising innovations in sleep aid devices, developing drugs for inappropriate sleep and rising utilization of compact sleep apnea devices is relied upon to add to the development of the global sleep aids market. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass the effect of restraints. Moreover, the increase in awareness about sleep disorders and technological advancements are expected to provide new market opportunities to sleep aids manufacturers in the near future.



Market Segment by Type:



Sleep Apnea Devices

Medication

Mattress And Pillows

Sleep Laboratory Services

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sleep Aids are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2019



Forecast Year 2019 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



