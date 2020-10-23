Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The increasing number of people suffering from sleeping problems such as difficulty in breathing while asleep, and others, is driving the global market for sleep apnea devices, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Sleep Laboratories, Homecare Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026."



Leading Players operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



GE

Cadwell Industries,

Oventus Medical Ltd

Philips

Löwenstein Medical France

ResMed

Braebon Medical Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

SomnoMed

Compumedics Limited official

Asia Pacific to Witness Faster Growth on Account of Rising Awareness



About Increasing Importance of Maintaining Good Health Among People



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global sleep apnea devices market to be dominated by North America on account of the rising prevalence of sleep apnea. In addition to this, the increasing number of obese people and their sleeping disorders is boosting the market globally. The healthcare expenditure in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. is high, besides the prevalence of high awareness



About health and the importance of maintaining it is propelling the demand for proper medical ailment, including sleeping problems. All of the factors mentioned above directly or indirectly promote growth of the sleep apnea devices market in North America, making it the leading region in the market.



On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to emerge as the fastest growing region because of the increasing number of ageing population, large number of patient pools, rising incidence of sleep apnea, and the increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle practices. The rise in disposable income of people have helped them to opt for better medical facilities and thus, acts as a major driver for the market.



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Sleep Apnea Devices Market.



Market Segmentation:



By Device Type



Diagnostic Devices

o Pulse Oximeters



o Polysomnography Devices (PSG)



o Actigraphy Devices



o Others



Therapeutic Devices

o Positive Airway Pressure Devices (PAP)



? Continuous PAP (CPAP)



? Auto PAP (APAP)



? Bi-level PAP (BiPAP)



o Adaptive Servo Ventilation Devices (ASV)



o Oxygen Devices



? Oxygen Concentrators



? Portable Oxygen Concentrators



? Liquid Portable Oxygen



o Oral Appliances



o Masks & Accessories



o Others



By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Sleep Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Sleep Apnea Devices Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth?