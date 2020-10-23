Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Shift towards Homecare Devices & Telehealth During Pandemic to Incite Business, states Fortune Business Insights™
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global sleep apnea devices market size is predicted to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes among the geriatric population have led to a surge in sleep apnea, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Therapeutic Devices, and Diagnostic Devices), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 7.81 billion in 2019.
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
The report covers:
Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Oventus
Cadwell Industries, Inc.
ResMed
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.
Natus Medical Incorporated
SomnoMed
DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
Braebon Medical Corporation
Other Players
Regional Analysis:
Rising Adoption of Innovative Therapeutics to Boost Market in North America
The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 3.77 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The favorable reimbursement policies will enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing adoption of advanced treatment devices will further foster growth in the region. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), an estimated 26% of the adult population in the U.S., was suffering from sleep apnea in 2018. Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness
About sleep apnea in the region. The increasing number of diagnostic tests along with the high adoption of advanced treatment devices will propel market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness an excellent growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising cases of sleep apnea.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of Sleep Apnea, By Key Country/ Regions, 2019
Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships
Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Clinics
Homecare & Other Settings
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Continued...
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Sleep Apnea Devices Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.