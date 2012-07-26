Sleep Apnea Diagnostic & Therapeutic Devices Market [Polysomnographs, Respiratory Polygraphs, Pulse Oximeters, CPAP, Masks, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV), Oral Appliances, Nasal EPAP, Neurostimulation] Global End-user Analysis, Competitive Lan

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Report Reserve announces the Inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets. Sleep problems are touted as a ‘global epidemic’ and sleep apnea is a crucial contributor to this disorder. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnea; around 84% of people with sleep apnea are diagnosed with the disease. Studies suggest that about 100 million people worldwide are suspected to have obstructive sleep apnea, of which more than 80% remain undiagnosed.



The global sleep apnea devices market is broadly segmented into two categories, namely, Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Devices. The industry is technology driven and technological advancements in both diagnostic and therapeutic devices such as PSG devices, screening devices, actigraphy systems, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, humidifiers, adaptive servo-ventilation systems, oxygen devices, oral appliances, and accessories have enhanced patient compliance levels in recent years.



Incessantly rising obesity and incidence of sleep apnea, increasing awareness regarding hypertension, stroke, Type II diabetes/adult onset diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and its association with sleep apnea, increased adoption and acceptance of home sleep testing devices, growing preference for oral appliances, technological advancement in diagnostic/therapeutic devices, and upcoming novel therapies are the major drivers that are slated to propel this market, while limited reimbursement, coupled with lack of patient compliance is a pivotal factor restraining the growth of this market. The market is dominated by global players like Philips Respironics, ResMed, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, and CareFusion Corporation, among others.



The diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices segments will grow at a CAGR of 15% and 17%, respectively, by 2017. The diagnostic devices market is propelled by PSG devices, particularly clinical PSG devices. The usage of Ambulatory PSG devices is slated to increase in the next few years due to observed patient preference to be tested at home for convenience reasons, patient’s inclination to skip the unfamiliar environment of sleep labs, and cost–effectiveness of these devices. The global demand for other diagnostic devices such as respiratory polygraphs, two channel screening devices, single channel screening devices, and actigraphy systems is also on the rise due to their low costs. These devices serve as cost-effective and convenient options, as compared to PSG devices, especially for the low-economic class patient pool.



The therapeutic devices market is predominantly driven by PAP devices, as these are considered to be the first line treatment for sleep apnea and hence are most prescribed by sleep specialists. Insurance cover for PAP devices and other supplies in developed geographies like the U.S. and select countries in Europe is expected to boost its demand. However, non- compliance issue with PAP devices is expected to boost the growth of the oral appliances market. The accessories market was the largest in 2011, in terms of volume, as they are an integral component of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices. With a growing sleep apnea patient pool, the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic/therapeutic devices and accessories is bound to grow.



The global sleep apnea devices market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to lead the sleep apnea device market in the years to come, followed by Europe. As reimbursement policies become more consistent across European countries, sustained steady growth is expected from the region in the coming years. The Asian region’s contribution to the global sleep apnea device market is expected to pick up in the coming years as the medical condition gets more recognition from both patients and the medical fraternity alike.



Scope of the Report



The sleep apnea devices market research report categorizes the global market into Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Devices. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value-volume analysis for 2009, 2010 and 2011, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario. A separate segment of end-user analysis is also incorporated in the report to provide information on devices that are used exclusively at hospital or at home and devices that are used at both places.



Global sleep apnea market, by segments



Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, by products



Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Respiratory polygraphs

Two Channel Screening Devices (Nasal Flow Sensors, SPO2)

Single Channel Screening Devices (Pulse Oximeters)

Actigraphy Systems

Global sleep apnea therapeutic devices market, by products



Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

CPAP Devices

APAP Devices

Bi-level Devices

Facial Interfaces

Masks

Full Face Masks

Nasal Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Oral Masks

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation

Airway Clearance Systems

Oxygen Devices

Concentrators

Home Oxygen Filling Systems

Liquid Portable Oxygen

Accessories

Pillows

Masks Cleaning Wipes

Chin Restraints

Tube Covers

Filters

DC Convertors

Power & Batteries

Headgears

Nebulizers

Tubings

Humidifiers

Others

Oral Appliances

Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD)

Tongue Retaining Device (TRD)

Others

Novel therapies

Global sleep apnea market, by end-users



Home Devices

Hospital Devices

Both (Home and Hospital) Devices

Sleep apnea market, by geography



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)





