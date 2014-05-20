Sleep Apnea Raises Risks of Stroke

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Recent studies show that individuals suffering from sleep apnea are four times more likely to have a stroke than those who do not. In addition, sleep apnea is also linked to increased risks of heart disease, which is three times more likely to happen to them than most member of the healthy population. How do you stop snoring and should you be alarmed?



Sleep apnea is a medical condition more commonly referred to as snoring, which occurs when the dorsal part of the tongue flaps against the back portion of the throat, banging against the uvula. Most individuals would find it to be a source of inconvenience, not knowing that it could actually be a sign of worse medical conditions that could be hidden from plain sight.



How do you stop snoring? Several specialists such as Irvine sleep apnea recommend the use of a special device attached to the lower jaw to minimize chances of such condition from recurring. In doing so, the advantages would include better sleep and relaxation which in turn leads to improved stamina, concentration, as well as mental well-being in general. Sleep apnea could be an indicator of a serious health threat. It shouldn’t be ignored.



About Cali lung Centre for Dental Medicine

The Cali lung Centre for Dental Medicine, also known as Dental Arts Irvine is a comprehensive dental care practice accredited by most dental associations in California and the United States such as the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry, to name a few. Aside from typical dental procedures like composite fillings and porcelain crown installation, the center also specializes in the treatment of Irvine sleep apnea.



Contact Details:



Kimberly Gonzales

522 Froe Street

Mullens, WV 25882

Phone: 304-294-8814