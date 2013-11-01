Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- New research, led by UCLA School of Nursing and reported by Medical News Today, reveals that the autonomic responses in the body which typically control blood pressure, heart rate, sweating and other basic functions, are not as strong in people with sleep apnea and even less strong in women. Women with sleep apnea are very often misdiagnosed because they may appear normal and healthy with very subtle symptoms.



Sleep apnea, a very serious condition in which one has long lapses in breathing, can occur hundreds of times during sleep. When it happens, blood oxygen levels drops and can eventually damage the body’s cells. Lead researcher Dr. Paul Macey reports that “we now know that sleep apnea is a precursor to bigger health issues, and for women in particular, the results could be deadly." Dr. Macey states further that, this may mean that women are more likely to develop symptoms of heart disease and that early detection and treatment is needed to protect against damage to the brain and other organs.



Because of increased fat in the neck, large tonsils and an enlarged tongue, all pressing on the airway when the throat muscles are relaxed during sleep, those that are obese are much more likely to develop sleep apnea that could very likely lead to heart disease. The professionals at Diet Doc are committed to helping everyone lose unhealthy, dangerous excess fat by combining uniquely designed diet plans with their 100% pure prescription hCG hormone, turning the body into a fat burning machine and melting away dangerous pounds and inches.



Diet Doc understands that willpower and knowledge are not the only necessary tools for safe and successful weight loss and offers their clients structured meal plans filled with healthy foods, unlimited access to Diet Doc’s specially trained coaches, and fat burning supplements that accelerate safe and healthy weight loss. Working personally with each patient, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists design diet plans that are interesting and that incorporate a wide range of healthy and appealing food choices. Each diet plan is specific to the patient’s age, gender, activity level and metabolism, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into their personal lifestyle.



When these diet plans are combined with 100% pure prescription hCG, the body sends a powerful signal to the brain to target stores of old, trapped fat, forcing its release into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source. Because the body typically stores fat in the belly, hips and thighs, patients very rapidly notice the loss of pounds and inches in these most difficult to lose areas of the body. Patients that follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan protocol are looking and feeling better than ever before with improved health, a more restful sleep and less risk of weight related diseases and conditions, including dangerous sleep apnea now thought to be a major contributor of heart disease.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective prescription hCG diet plan directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if a weight loss plateau is encountered. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call to assess weight loss progress, attitude, and comfort level. This level of personal service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss.



By combining the expertise and knowledge of specially trained fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, creating personalized diet plans specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs, providing dieters with pure prescription strength hCG, and supervising each patient’s diet journey, Diet Doc has helped thousands lose weight safely and successfully and to avoid a host of weight related diseases, including sleep apnea which is now thought to play a key role in heart disease.



Call the professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and begin enjoying a life free of the burden of dangerous excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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