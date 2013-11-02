Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- Studies performed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, have linked obstructive sleep apnea with cardiovascular disease. According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care, 25 October 2013, and reported by Medical News Today, researchers have now determined that severe obstructive sleep apnea may increase the risk for subclinical myocardial injury, an early sign of heart damage. Sleep apnea is a very common, however, often undiagnosed, sleep disorder that occurs when one ceases to breathe during sleep. This can last for several seconds and can occur hundreds of times throughout sleep. Persons that suffer from sleep apnea may awaken with a dry mouth or sore throat and morning headaches. The pauses in breathing interrupt the normal sleep pattern leading to daytime sleepiness, loss of energy, poor concentration and slow reflexes. Most sleep apnea patients, however, may be quite unaware that they have this sleep disorder and are oftentimes only alerted by their sleeping partner who may notice some of the symptoms, such as loud snoring, very shallow breathing, snorting or gasping during sleep and long and frequent pauses in breathing.



Although obstructive sleep apnea can affect almost anyone, this sleep disorder is much more common in those who are obese or overweight due to larger tonsils, enlarged tongue and increased fat in the neck region which can press on the airway when the throat muscles are relaxed during sleep. Step one in eliminating this dangerous sleep disorder is to lose unwanted excess weight. Diet Doc’s medically supervised hormone diet plans promote safe and fast weight loss, focusing on helping patients get their sleep back on track and enabling them to enjoy a more active lifestyle, to feel more alert, refreshed and energetic after sleep and to avoid possible heart damage caused by sleep disorders.



Patients who desire better sleep and a healthier lifestyle by losing excess weight will complete a medical evaluation followed by a consultation with an in-house Diet Doc physician, both of which can be accomplished via the phone or internet from the comfort of the patient’s own home. Information obtained will be analyzed to assure that the prescription hormone diet plans are the safest and most beneficial method of weight loss for each patient. The board certified doctor will evaluate the patient’s entire system to identify any improperly functioning organs or barriers that may be prohibiting the loss of excess weight.



Certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to develop diet plans that incorporate a wide range of delicious food choices and that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, size and shape, activity level, and medical conditions. These hormone diet plans are unique to each patient’s personal needs to provide the greatest benefit to the patient, in both weight loss and healthy body function.



Due to its convenience, as well as the ability to promote more rapid weight loss while suppressing hunger and boosting energy levels, the most preferred method of prescription hormone among patients is painless injectable solution. The powerful blend of Diet Doc’s 100% pure injectable prescription hormone, coupled with the patient specific and uniquely designed diet plans, promote healthy and fast weight loss without side effects. This combination triggers the brain to release fat that has been stored in the body’s cells to be released into the bloodstream where it is burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Patients that lose excess fat by following the Diet Doc protocol are not only noticing the loss of pounds and inches, but are also secondarily benefiting from a more restful, uninterrupted sleep leading to less risk for sleep related heart damage. Patients that desire to become healthier by losing weight, getting better sleep and reducing their risk for sleep related heart damage, receive personal attention from the professionals at Diet Doc.



Each patient’s life changing journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly consults. This personalized service alerts doctors of any plateaus or issues that may be hindering the loss of excess fat, allowing them to quickly identify the problem, make medication adjustments, if necessary, and resolve the issue. With renewed focus on producing the best weight loss possible for each patient, and relieving side-effects of obesity, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leading prescription hormone diet plan provider by prescribing medication and supplements that work best for each individual patient's body, diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal needs, and professional and unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg