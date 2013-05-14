Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress Review - Is It Worth a Buy?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- A comfortable good night sleep is very important to wake up reenergized in the morning to face the challenges of the day. People who suffer from stiffness and lower back pain in the morning would benefit from Sleep Innovations Reviews on: http://www.thereviewz.com/sleep-innovations-12-inch-suretemp-memory-foam-mattress-review/. This unbiased review is about Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress. This mattress is specially designed for people who suffer from back problems, this mattress reduces motion transfer thereby reducing the problem of tossing back and forth that is commonly associated with ordinary mattresses. As the name suggests this mattress offers complete body support minus additional heat accumulation. The dynamics at play here are the two different layers used to manufacture the mattress. The 12-inch memory foam mattress is composed of 2 layers, first a 2.5 inch comfort layer which molds to provide comfort and 9.5 inch support layer to offer maximum spinal support. The two layers work together to ensure that body weight is evenly distributed throughout the mattress. The mattress is made using an exclusive patented technology to deliver not only comfort, support and pressure point relief but also an improved flow of air to guarantee the Ideal sleeping temperature during the night.



Website, The Reviewz, is determined to provide their readers with product reviews that are honest, unbiased and high quality. The purpose of this review is to provide readers with all reliable information they would need to make an informed choice when purchasing a product. The in-depth Sleep Innovations Review on http://www.thereviewz.com/sleep-innovations-12-inch-suretemp-memory-foam-mattress-review/ covers all the pros and cons of Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress. The pros undoubtedly outweigh the cons of this mattress, as discussed in the review Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress is also a great choice for people who are prone to allergic reactions as this mattress resistant to allergens. Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress’s resistance to dust mites, pet dander and other known allergens make it a top choice for people with respiratory ailments like asthma and people who are prone to allergies.



Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress comes with a 20 years warranty. This demonstrates the quality of this memory foam mattress and the faith in the superiority of the product by the manufacturer. Furthermore, portability and storage of this mattress has been made simple thanks to vacuum packing which makes shipping hassle free. All of these high quality features of Sleep Innovations 12-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress come at a very reasonable price making it an ideal choice for most consumers.



To read the full Sleep Innovations Review please head over to: http://www.thereviewz.com/sleep-innovations-12-inch-suretemp-memory-foam-mattress-review/



Media Contact

John Scott Barnett

webmaster@thereviewz.com

http://www.thereviewz.com/