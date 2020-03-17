Rise in Instances of Sleep Disorders in Global Population Triggers Demand for Sleep Masks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- With continuous increase in patients with sleep issues such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia, North America is expected to be one of the prominent regions in the sleep mask market during forecast period. Rise in older population in this region is one of the important reasons that will boost the demand for sleep masks and support the market growth. Other regions in which the market shows phenomenal growth avenues are Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Deep analysis carried out in this report state that the presence of considerable number of players in this market indicates strong competition levels. Dream Essentials, Sleep Master, Alaska Bear, HappyLuxe, LC Industries, and EcoTools are some of the leading companies in the sleep mask market.



Launch of Advanced Products Opening New Avenues for Growth



Major companies representing the sleep mask market are engaged in offering end users with top-notch products. Users can choose from a wide range of products. Sleep masks with noise cancellation facility, light shield, and integrated earphones are some of the popular products available in the market.



Moreover, numerous vendors are different strategies to grow. Launching advanced product range is one of these strategies. A case in a point here is the recent launch of product named Dreamlight Zen. This is a smart eye mask that uses 3D facial mapping technology. Due to the incorporation of advanced technology, the latest masks do not allow for passing any light in, which helps user have good sleep. Thus, the incorporation of advanced technologies in the products is boosting sleep mask market.



The point on which many firms in the sleep mask market are focusing is in making their products affordable. They are offering a variety of price options from which end-users can choose sleep masks as per their needs and budget. All these efforts by companies have opened new growth avenues for sleep mask market. Furthermore, sleep masks are compact in size. This makes them convenient for carrying during long distance travelling. This quality has helped these products gain popularity among people who travel often.



Rise in Sleep Disorders Boosting Demand



People today are dealing with many issues such as hectic lifestyle, work pressure, and depression. This scenario has led to increase the number of people living with sleeping disorders, thereby boosting the prospect for sleep masks. This aside, growing number of older people in the worldwide population is an important reason leading to growth in sleep disorders. This growing need for products aiding in good sleep is opening new opportunities for companies in the sleep mask market.



Continuous use of sleeping pills can lead to various health issues such as drowsiness, constipation, and diarrhoea. To avoid all these side effects, there is increased inclination among doctors to suggest the use of sleep masks for patients dealing with sleep issues. This growing recommendation by healthcare practitioners for these products over pills is helping the sleep mask market thrive.



Sleep masks can be effectively incorporated in treatment plans for headaches, puffiness, migraines, and sinuses. Their usefulness to treat these health conditions is triggering the demand. In addition, numerous research pieces have emphasized the importance of sufficient and quality sleep in the health of an individual. Growing awareness about this fact has motivated global population to start using sleep masks, which has triggered the demand. Regular masks, gel masks, aromatherapy mask, and wrap around masks are some of the products attracting the current customer base in the sleep mask market.



