Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Sleep Number Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SNBR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sleep Number Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SNBR stocks, concerns whether certain Sleep Number Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri, that Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri, that because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired, that thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number's products, and that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Number's financial results.



Those who purchased shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



