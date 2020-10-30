Sleep Problems and Snoring: A Pioneering Easy Approach and Cpap Machine-Free Treatment

Dubai City, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Professor Dr. Luis Gavin – a leading international Speaker, Consultant Physician and Maxillofacial Surgeon – has developed a new treatment concept for Sleep Problems, Insomnia, Snoring, Sleep Apnea – and CPAP Sleep Apnea machine intolerance.



The concept offers a perfect solution for patients that does not require surgery, has no discomfort, and avoids hospital-based sleep study and diagnosis tools such as X-ray, CT scan, and MRI



The sleep study is instead done at home – making it fully reliable – using a small portable device which is delivered and collected by the doctor's team. After just two consultations Dr. Gavin will then send you the results, offer advice, and provide treatment.



Treatments take place using an inside-the-mouth jaw advancement night device, which Dr. Gavin has developed as an alternative to surgeries and a CPAP machine (continuous positive airway pressure ventilation by a night mask in obstructive Sleep Apnea)



WHY TREAT SLEEP DEFICIENCY?

Sleep deprivation causes day sleepiness, lack of concentration, lower work productivity, irritability, anxiety, overeating, increased smoking and drinking to ease anxiety. It is also a medical risk due to high arterial pressure, can cause possible heart failure, brain stroke, and is an additional risk for certain highly focused professions such as being a driver or pilot. Snoring can also negatively affect a couple's relationship.



HOW TO TREAT IT

This revolutionary new approach by Professor Dr. Gavin is to cast your mouth and make a tailored upper and lower teeth splint connected by a hinge with a screw that facilitates the pull down and forward of the jaw. This opens the pass of air in the throat, increasing air flow to the brain, therefore allowing for a better, healthier, comfortable and deeper sleep. Snoring is reduced as well.



WHY PROF. GAVIN'S APPROACH IS BETTER THAN OTHERS

This approach avoids throat, tongue, and jaw surgery, and the use of the usual CPAP mask machine which has a high intolerance rate. It works on head, face, jaw, and tongue muscle relaxation, stops teeth grinding/clenching, and realigns the jaw, mouth, bite and mouth joint – thus improving headaches, migraines, mouth opening, stiffness and tenderness in the jaw, neck, back, shoulders. And long lasting.



