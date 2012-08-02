Sleep Problems Can Be Solved Once and for All With Help from the Sleep Solution

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Every night, thousands of people across the UK suffer from sleep problems. From sleep disorders like insomnia to feeling wound up and unable to sleep, many people spend their nights tossing and turning.



As researchers are discovering, these restless nights not only lead to potentially dangerous problems like daytime grogginess and falling asleep while driving, they can also contribute to serious health issues. People with sleep deprivation are more likely to have chronic diseases including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and depression.



During the 10 years he has worked as a registered therapist, Robert Jones has worked with many clients who are frustrated over their lack of sleep. As a sleep specialist, Jones understands how hard it can be to feel sleepy all of the time, and he is concerned about the connection between sleep and health issues.



That is why, for the past 10 years, Jones has worked hard on a sleep product that may finally help people get the sleep they need and deserve—all without drugs or medication.



Called The Sleep Solution, Jones, who is registered with the UK Hypnotherapy Association and The General Hypnotherapy Register, has had great success with the product when treating his clients. Now, after tweaking and refining it, Jones is excited to release the CD to the public.



As the sleep expert explained on his website, The Sleep Solution uses age-old techniques that tap into the unconscious mind, helping to put people into the “theta,” or most relaxed state of consciousness.



“When we fall asleep, our brain wave patterns slow from beta into alpha—or pre-sleep drowsiness—and then into a 90 minute back-and-forth cycle from what is called rapid-eye-movement or REM sleep followed by non-REM sleep,” Jones explained, adding that if a person’s brain cannot make the change from beta to alpha to theta and finally to delta, he or she will not be able to fall asleep.



Jones is so confident that The Sleep Solution will help people get a good night’s sleep, he is offering a money back guarantee. After using the CD for 90 days, anyone who is not satisfied with the product may return it for a full refund of the purchase price.



Robert Jones is a registered therapist who was been in practise in the UK for 10 years. During that time, he has helped his clients learn how to relax and go to sleep. Inspired by the great testimonials over the years from his clients, he developed a product called The Sleep Solution. The CD, which is now available to the general public, can help people enjoy a good night's rest and all of the health benefits that can come from getting enough sleep.