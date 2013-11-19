Sleigh Bells Are Ringing: Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction November 16 - January 5

West Chester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Sleigh bells are ringing in West Chester…as the magical indoor holiday celebration Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction begins its six-week run Saturday, November 16.



Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction has become a not-to-be-missed family event and a true holiday tradition in the Midwest. The event runs through Sunday, Jan. 5.



Santa and Mrs. Claus will be welcoming children, teens, parents and grandparents with 80,000 square feet of holiday fun, all under one roof, all in a climate-controlled environment. Festive lights and decorations, and a beautiful North Pole walk-through adventure -- plus as an added feature three holiday themed train displays FREE to the public -- are just part of the popular family celebration.



Visitors entering EnterTRAINment Junction immediately encounter a holiday themed Main Street area, a 1930s’ cityscape trimmed in seasonal lights and decorations. Main Street has a sidewalk café, gift shop, several party rooms for holiday parties and Junction Hobbies & Toys, located just inside EnterTRAINment Junction’s front doors.



The incredible hobby & toy shop has the area’s largest collection of Thomas the Train merchandise, G-Scale and HO trains and accessories, doll houses and miniatures, Playmobil toys, Papo collectables, Calico Critters, Cobi military toys (compatible with Lego brand) and a large selection of classic and nostalgic toys.



And, just in time for the special Christmas celebration, Mrs. Fisher Cat -- mother of the Fisher Cat Family in the Calico Critters toy collection --will be on hand Saturday, Nov. 23, to meet all her fans. Mrs. Fisher Cat will appear from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., highlighting an entire day of music, dance, crafts, games and contests for kids.



Just off Main Street is the FREE Holiday Trains display in the Expo Center. Here visitors will find three unique train layouts, including a Lionel train display originally exhibited at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. There is also an HO-scale train display featuring the ever-popular Dept. 56 buildings and villages. Plus, a third train display (also G-scale) is set against a beautiful winter wonderland backdrop and was created by members of the Greater Cincinnati Garden Railway Society.



In the imaginative Journey to the North Pole themed walk-through attraction, visitors are transported to an amazing winter wonderland with snowy landscapes on the way to the North Pole and Santa’s Village. The village features a post office, a sleigh house, a reindeer barn and an elves’ workshop where Santa’s helpers are busy making toys. There is even a snowfall area where snow is falling inside! Visitors meet Mrs. Claus, who offers children a fresh-baked cookie, then, down the hall and into a study, there he is – jolly ol’ Santa himself, awaiting children to listen to what they want for Christmas. (Santa is on vacation beginning Dec. 26.)



Of course, all of the other spectacular EnterTRAINment Junction attractions are part of the holiday-time experience, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, the popular 1,000 ft. replica of the historic Coney Island Amusement Park, the weird-and-wacky A-Maze-N Funhouse, a giant kids’ interactive play area and the American Railroading Museum.



Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction is open daily Nov. 16-Jan. 5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). Times are Mon.-Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays noon-6 p.m. There are special extended hours Dec. 14-Dec. 30 when EnterTRAINment Junction will be open until 9 p.m. (Closes at 4p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve). Pricing starts as low as $9.95 and, as always, parking is free.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.entertrainmentjunction.com/



For Media Contacts:

Company Name: EnterTRAINment Junction

Address: 7379 Squire Court

West Chester, Ohio 45069

Bill Mefford: (513) 771-1994

Bill Balfour: (513) 898-8000

General Public: (513) 898-8000

Website: http://www.entertrainmentjunction.com/