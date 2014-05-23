Slide Fire and Smoke Damage Nears Kachina Village and Forest Highlands

Kachina Village, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Almost 7600 acres have been ravaged by the Arizona Slide Fire near Sedona this Thursday morning. More than 600 firefighters from around the Southwest have been putting in long hours battling the flames that threaten the 3200 local residents of the subdivisions in Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. The fire began Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. and is still blazing strong powered by low humidity, over 30 mph wind gusts, and plenty of woodland fuel.



The Slide fire so far has not affected any structures but continues to torch through the popular and scenic destination of Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona. Preevacuation orders have been issued for local residents in harm's way of the fire, which is currently blazing a trail toward Flagstaff just 13 miles north of its current position.



So far, the fire has devastated almost 8 square miles and continues to grow with the fire now at 5% containment. The scenic recreation area between Sedona and Flagstaff is blanketed by smoke-filled skies, and many residents have left voluntarily. Hundreds of people including campers have already been evacuated from the Oak Creek Canyon area while many have been relocated to temporary American Red Cross shelters. Dry conditions from the past winter have aggravated the fire-fighting scene around the Arizona Slide Fire, which has become a national safety concern for both firefighters and local residents. The home owners fighting fire and smoke damage near Kachina Village and Forest Highlands are getting help from 500 firefighters on the ground and 15 Hot Shot Crews.



According to David Loren Sullivan, head of Business Development at DRYPRO Disaster Restoration, "DRYPRO is prepared to react immediately to the restoration needs of the local business and homeowners of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. We have technicans standing by to assist at a moment's notice in case of disaster. We use high-tech equipment and state-of-the-art techniques to extract and remove smoke damage from your home." For additional resources on fire and smoke damage restoration in Kachina Village and Forest Highlands visit http://www.dryproaz.com.



About DRYPRO Disaster Restoration

DRYPRO Disaster Restoration Arizona is a preferred insurance provider because we are committed to delivering only the highest level of customer satisfaction as they provide their clients and partners with the best local water, fire, and smoke damage restoration services available. Our thoughts are with the families affected by the Arizona Slide Fire.



Contact:



David Loren Sullivan

Business Development

DRYPRO Disaster Restoration

6501 E Greenway Pkwy #103 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(602) 796-4218

Dan@dryproaz.com

http://www.dryproaz.com