Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In August 2020, Livo launched three products AI-powered robotic microscope (A-700), smearer and stainer. These products offers Complete Blood Picture (CBP) with blood cell morphology analysis.

Reagents segment is expected to register a 11.3% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to major prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for automation in clinical research and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and rising demand for slide stainers are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura, Biocare Medical, Merck Group, General Data Company, and Hardy Diagnostics.



Slide Stainers Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global slide stainers market based on product, technology, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



