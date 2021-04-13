Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Slide Stainers Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Increase in application of automated slide stainer is expected to drive revenue growth of the global slide stainers market. This technology enables laboratories to fully automate stain process. It offers automatic adjustment of thickness of sample, automated cleaning cycle, and individual preference control for the intensity of color.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In August 2020, Livo launched three products AI-powered robotic microscope (A-700), smearer and stainer. These products offers Complete Blood Picture (CBP) with blood cell morphology analysis.

Reagents segment is expected to register a 11.3% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to major prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for automation in clinical research and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and rising demand for slide stainers are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura, Biocare Medical, Merck Group, General Data Company, and Hardy Diagnostics.



Slide Stainers Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global slide stainers market based on product, technology, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Slide Stainers Market:



The comprehensive global Slide Stainers market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Slide Stainers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Slide Stainers Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Major prevalence of infectious diseases.

4.2.2.2. Growing healthcare expenditure.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled technicians.

4.2.3.2. High cost of the instruments.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Slide Stainers Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Reagents

5.1.2. Consumables & Accessories

5.1.3. Equipment



CONTINUED..!!



