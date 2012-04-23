Sliding Doors Online Offers High-Quality Fitted Bedroom Wardrobes and Sliding Doors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- There is nothing quite as frustrating as opening up a wardrobe door only to have it fall off the runners onto the floor.



Unfortunately, this is a problem for many people who have mass-produced sliding doors throughout their homes. These types of doors tend to be poorly made and over time they will begin to wear out and fall off the tracks.



While many homeowners want to purchase replacement wardrobe doors, they might be unsure which company to work with or what types of doors are best.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of high-quality sliding wardrobe doors that fit correctly, roll properly, and last indefinitely.



Sliding Doors Online has been manufacturing and selling sliding wardrobe doors across the UK since 1983. While other companies feature doors that have been produced elsewhere, every door that Sliding Doors Online sells is manufactured right on the company’s site.



In fact, everything the company sells is made to exact design specifications, and the materials that are used are of the highest quality. This translates into fitted wardrobe doors that are solid, silent and strong.



“You should never underestimate the difference in quality between our doors, manufactured with aluminum frames, high quality fittings and panels, compared with mass produced doors with steel frames,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that with their unique design, Sliding Doors Online can use 18mm thick panels instead of 8mm or even 4mm as some manufacturers use.



“To see the difference for yourself, and to witness the manufacturing process at first hand, you're always welcome to visit our site in South Yorkshire.”



Using the website is easy; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the large selection of bedroom wardrobes that are available. Clients may even custom design their own doors with their own colour combination and panel sizes with the company’s unique product builder.



By clicking on the “Fitting” tab located at the top of the home page, customers can learn how to properly and accurately measure the opening, as well as how to install the wall liners and top and bottom tracks. All of the company’s materials are guaranteed for 10 years, and every door comes with a free “softclose” feature that means it will close silently each and every time.



About Sliding Doors Online

Since 1983, Sliding Doors Online has been manufacturing and selling high-quality wardrobe doors across the UK. Every door is made on site, and the door frames and panels are created exclusively for the company. Only the best quality materials are used, and everything is made to exact specifications. For more information, please visit http://www.slidingdoorsonline.co.uk