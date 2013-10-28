Slim Down with Innovative New Diet Slimming Perfume - No Pills No Shakes - Just Roll-on and Sniff when One Feels the Need to Snack! Diet Slimming Perfume Is a Natural Fragrance to Slims

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- A brand new weight-loss product is launched in the UK to help slimmers ditch those stubborn pounds just in time for bikini season. Diet Slimming Perfume, the slimming booster roll-on perfume is a super refreshing citrus concentrated perfume oil made from a blend of seaweed, herbs and essential oils. When inhaled it aids in reducing appetite and increasing metabolism; two of the key factors in losing weight. Available from VZ Hair and Glamour, which specialises in safe and affordable beauty products, the slimming perfume is already proving to be a revolution for those who want to look their best on the beach this summer.



VeeKoppelman, founder of beauty supplies site, VZ Hair and Glamour said, “Diet Slimming Perfume is a fantastic new product for dieters and those keen to lose a few pounds before baring all on the beach or at a summer wedding. It is completely natural and the benefits it offers are incredible, from improving circulation and boosting the immune system, to providing a natural antioxidant which detoxes the body.”



Users simply roll the weight loss perfume on their wrists or their hands, inhale it five times per day and then marvel as their appetite decreases and their metabolism gets a boost. The concentrated 8ml bottlelasts for one and a half months. The concentrated aromatherapy oils within also have an orange citrus aroma, which is so deliciously refreshing it even doubles as a delightful spring perfume.



Not only does Diet Slimming Perfume aid in the suppression of appetite and the increase of metabolism, it also has a range of health benefits that can help with energy levels and overall wellbeing. The circulation and the digestive system is improved, which is always tough for those who are adjusting to a new diet, and the weight loss perfume also gives immune systems a boost; great for ensuring no sniffles before summer or a special event. The perfume also helps to sharpen focus, which may result in better performance at work, and the natural stress relieving agent helps users make the most of their downtime too.



One of the other great benefits of Diet Slimming Perfume is that it can be used anywhere, anytime. The handy perfume-sized bottle can be slipped into a handbag or a clutch so that whenever cravings hit, simply roll it on and inhale. The multitude of benefits should become noticeable within just weeks. Energy levels will increase as the pounds fall off, and binge eating will be a thing of the past thanks to this revolutionary weight loss perfume.



For more information about Diet Slimming Perfume and to order online, visit http://www.vzhairandglamour.com or watch the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=sNcRiN0BKII



About VZ Hair and Glamour

With a luxurious range of beauty products, VZ Hair and Glamour can have one looking and feeling their best in no time. From slimming perfumes to semi permanent mascaras, one step gel nail polishes, no top or base coat is requiredits all in one, real mink lashes - their services can bring out any woman’s glamorous side for less.