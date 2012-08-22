Slim Weight Patch -- Patch Technology and Trans-Dermal Technology to Change the World, Say Doctors

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Slim Weight Patch ™ a new weight loss product released in the market designed for women, by a Dutch company called Roduve, guarantees users with easy, fast and discreet fat burning.



This product comes in the form of a trans-fat dermal patch, which is referred by doctors and experts to as the delivery system of the future. They claim that high absorption rate of many weight loss supplements can be attained when delivered through the skin. Slim Weight Patch uses state-of-the-art-technology to deliver all the nutrient formula transdermally, which means that they absorbed through the skin, directly into the body’s blood stream, initially bypassing the liver, stomach, and intestines.



"Patch technology and trans-dermal technology are going to completely change our world. You have heard of nicotine patches and the popular hormone replacement patch. New developments are on the market for birth control patches, fever patches and even diabetic patches”, doctors said.



To provide customers with satisfaction and convenience, they can order with 100% confidence with the product’s risk-free 180 day money-back guarantee. Many hopefuls consider this is one of the best offers because their rights as a buyer will be protected.



The following are the testimonials of customers in using Weight Loss Slim Weight Patch



“I hate taking tablets, they make me gag. So when I saw SlimWeight Patches™ I thought it looked too good to be true. However, after 2 months on them I have lost 21 pounds so I am over the moon. A friend of mine recommended your patches to me and I laughed when she told me you just stick them on and that's it. I just couldn't believe that my skin would absorb things. But when my friend gave the example of nicotine patches, I felt a bit stupid. Of course I ordered your patches after that and this is my 3rd order. I have lost almost 2 stone. The only downside is that I have to keep buying new clothes. Yes I know I should be happy and I am, but it's costing me a fortune. Looking forward to summer now”, Jenny from Huddersfield, UK said.



“Having tried every weight loss aid available (well it feels that way!) I was very skeptical when I read the Slimweight claims. How can something stuck to your skin help you lose weight? But when I thought of how successful nicotine patches are I had an "A-ha!" moment. And as I have had digestion problems for years, this just made so much sense to me. Well I'm happy to report that I have lost 11 pounds in the last 3 weeks. Other than a little extra walking, I haven't changed anything else. Got to say I'm hooked and well done for coming up with this”, Claire from Sutton-In-Ashfield, UK said.



Due to the proven, safe, and all-natural formulation of the Slimming Weight Patches, it is expected that more women customers will continue to patronize it in the next few weeks.



Media Contact:

Emma Riguerra

info@sizezeropatch.com

http://www.sizezeropatch.com/slim-weight-patch-news