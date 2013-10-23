SlimlineDoors Announces Product Expansion with Frameless Glass Doors and Updated Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Leading UK door supplier Slimline doors has announced the expansion of its product line and upcoming launch of a new website. Frameless glass doors are now available and provide unobstructed views to the outside. They are also fully retractable, saving space and adding comfort to residential and commercial interiors. The frameless doors are in addition to the many products available, so customers have a range of home improvement products to choose from.



Visitors to the new website will be able to get a quote on their next door project. UltraSlim is well-known for providing glass door solutions which provide the benefits of a frameless design. Sliding and bi-folding doors are available, while customers can choose from French doors and others as well. Door sand windows can be opened or closed over 30 different ways. In addition, the company provides over 300 different color combinations, glazes, and finishes. Better yet, the doors can be installed inside the house too.



The company produces the doors in its own facilities. It does not subcontract and performs the entire installation for the customer with the highest quality level. Customer service is also set to the highest standards, from the initial measurements to custom design and fabrication, to the final installation. The process of surveying to installation, wherever the customer resides in the UK, takes place within four weeks time.



Popular products are currently the single-glazed frameless internal doors, double-glazed frameless patio doors, and the aluminum bi-folding doors it has provided for years. Ultra slim patio doors are also a hot-selling item. The company's products and services add an ambiance to a home or commercial facility no other product does.



For more information, go to http://www.slimlinedoors.co.uk



About slimlinedoors.co.UK

SlimLineDoors is one of the most experienced and reputable companies in the glass window and door industry. Based in the UK, it is one of the top suppliers and is committed to excellent customer service, earning it a great reputation among residential and commercial clients. A team of in-house designers, fabricators, and installation experts allow the company to provide top service and ensure a superior level of quality control .



SlimlineDoors

Unit 1

Progress way

Luton

Lu49up

01582 492730

Quotes@slimlinedoors.co.UK

http://www.slimlinedoors.co.uk