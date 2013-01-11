Slimmers Digest Review Launches XLS Medical Fat Binder

Saffron Walden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- XLS Medical Fat Binder is the commercial slimming supplement that is now on sale in the the UK, USA, Canada and Australia and a many other countries across the world.



It is available without prescription and contains completely natural ingredients that are said to help dieters lose three times more weight than exercise and dieting alone.



The main ingredients is Litramine, a patented fibre complex that is extracted from the Opuntia ficus-indica cactus. Litramine is clinically proven to help prevent fat absorption and does so without causing side effects or dependence.



XLS Medical Fat Binder is one of three diet pills that come under the Omega Pharma umbrella.



The Other two products in the range are XLS Appetite Reducer and XLS Carb Blocker. As with the fat binding product both Appetite Reducer and Carb Blocker are made from natural ingredients, have undergone clinical trials and are deemed safe for human consumption.



In addition to Litramine there are three other ingredients that make up the formula these are as follows



Vitamin E-acetate: well know for its excellent anti-oxidant properties as wel as being a fat absorbing agent



Vitamin D3: Often referred to as the sunshine vitamin and contained properties that are synthesised from sunlight exposure



Vitamin A acetate: A vitamin that is vital for allround health. Vitamin A has been linked to improved visual health although the evidence supporting this is little documented.



Of the three products is the undoubtedly the jewel in the crown as far a marketing is concerned with advertisements appearing on television in the UK and in the national press. Singer Mica Paris was featured heavily after her weight loss attempts proved fruitless until she discovered XLS. Mica has slimmed down to size 12 attributing the fat binding effect to her weight loss success.



XLS Medical Fat Binder is available to buy without restriction both in the high street at authorised pharmacies and chemists as well as online from authorised stockists



Slimmers Digest has reviewed this product with its usual impartiality and has tried to bring a balance to the almost saint like positivity that is currently surrounding it. There is a reference to its manufacturers' impeccable credentials, the products clinical proof and its efficacy. As a balance the fact that there is no no guarantee and limited information provided the manufacturers is an obvious negative.



