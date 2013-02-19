SlimmersReview Launches in UK and Offers Independent Reviews of Diet Pills

Harlow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The commercial diet pill market is a veritable minefield with a seemingly endless array of choice ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous. It appears that not a week goes by without a new introduction and accompanying fanfare of media hype and press activity.



SlimmersReview.co.uk has been set up to cut through the hype, false praise and commercial exploitation by delivering unique, concise and startling honest reviews of the latest and not so greatest diet pills and weight loss tablets.



From fat burners, to fat binders to appetite suppressants, SlimmersReview elaborates on the finer points that you may not get from competitive diet pill review sites. There is considerable insight into what customers really think of each reviewed product not just the author’s interpretation. Comments on each product are welcomed so long as the comments do not cause offence or are done purely to promote another product or website.



Just with any other industry there are brands that have a bad reputation and suffer the consequences as contact details are revealed so that disgruntled customers can get in contact with manufacturers and air their grievances. Free trails and autoship programmes are frowned upon as in almost cases these sort of offers benefit the manufacturer while leaving the customer less that satisfied as they try almost in vein to reclaim their outlay.



Slimmers Review offers tools from BMI (Body Mass Index) calculators to how to videos in an attempt to offer value and loyalty from its reader base. Third party content is also welcomed. The website is funded by advertising and affiliation. Advertising is kept to a minimum and extremely relevant and from trusted sources. Affiliation is recognised by an outlink to a vendor site if a product or brand is worthy of a recommendation.



If you would like to know more, contact or even participate then please do so



