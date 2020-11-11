Sloane Residences Is the Top Freehold Upscale Private Development at Balmoral Road

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Sloane Residences is a new launch freehold private development, located at Balmoral Road. Developed by a joint venture of three established developers, Sloane Residence is luxuriously built to the highest standards, giving residents an unparallel living standard and environment.At the recent Asia Property Awards 2019 Grand Final, Sloane Residences is the Distinguished Award Winner of the following awards:Best High Rise Condo Architectural Design – Singapore, Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design – Singapore.



One of the major advantages of living in a Sloane residence is that you get to enjoy all the basic luxuries right in your home. You want to go for a swim? The swimming pool is right there. Are you a fitness freak? No worries take care of your body in your own personal fitness center. Other than that, you also get free pass to your own backyard, small playground for kids, clubhouse for mid weeks, weekend or holiday celebrations, and much more.



Sloane Residence Project comprises of an exclusive 52 residential units over 1 Block of part 3-storey, and part 12-Storey Development. With its distinctive and award-winning landscape and architectural design, and its generous 38,943sqft of prime freehold land, there is a a multitude of facilities for residents to enjoy.Facilities for family time and social interaction include Open Lawn, Cabana, BBQ Terrace, Indoor Gym, Picnic Lawn, Lap Pool, Communal Dining Pavilion, Clubhouse, Rain Dance, Jacuzzi and Viewing Lounge.



There are 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units at Sloane Residences. Although the selection is few, the floorplan layouts have been carefully created and designed to bring out the best and clever use of space. This gives purchasers a clear mind to select what is important and ideal for them, without presenting too many confusing options. Privacy and Luxury are the main highlights of the development, with care and much thought put into achieving these goals.



The address and location of Sloane Residences at Balmoral Road is much enviable. Near to Raffles Town Club and top Hotels such as Goodwood Park Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel and Sheraton Towers, Balmoral exudes a charm of exclusivity. With top-tier schools such as Raffles Girls School, Singapore Chinese Girls School, ACS (Barker Road), and others along the Bukit Timah Road, the road to quality education is paved.



For shopping, entertainment and dining options, the Orchard Road Shopping Belt is nearby, with Newton Food and Novena Shopping Malls providing even more selections. Transport to all parts of Singapore is not a problem, with major roads and expressways being easily accessible.Sloane Residences Singapore is very attractively priced. With TSKY Balmoral's expertise and experience in building construction, winners of multiple design awards, and top quality fittings used (V-Zug Kitchen Appliances, Valcucine Kitchen Cabinets, Grohe Sanitary Fittings), this presents an extremely value buy for purchasers.



With Slone Residence Development's privileged and prestigious Prime District 10 address, assurance of quality in construction quality, top architectural design in Singapore, proximity to amenities and schools, spacious floor plan layout and attractive prices, Sloane Residence Condo is the ideal home for long term family stay so do not hesitate in contacting them.



For more information, please visit: https://sloaneresidences.com.sg/



About Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency

We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact

Sloane Residences

Email: enquiry@sloaneresidences.com.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://sloaneresidences.com.sg/