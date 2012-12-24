Sloping Block Solutions Announces Holiday Housing Package for Homeowners

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Sloping Block Solutions has announced a housing package for potential homeowners who want style, imagination and practicality when constructing a home on a sloping block. Known for creating custom-built homes on that are uniquely shaped plots, Sloping Block Solutions can work with a site that can be challenging for the average designer or builder.



“If you are wanting to build a new home or renovate on a sloping block, then give us a call and we’ll make your dream home a reality,” says Heather Grant, the Sloping Block Builders project consultant.



“With our new holiday package special, persons who take up the offer will benefit tremendously because not every builder can work with the challenges presented when working with an oddly shaped plot, Sloping Block Solutions are the experts in this field,” explains Heather.



As Melbourne’s top builders, Sloping Block Solutions specialises in building unique homes of which homeowners are very proud. This is as result of their commitment to "Building Excellence… excellence from start to finish”.



According to the company’s project spokesperson, Sloping Block Solutions work with the client, from initial design and throughout the construction process. Their friendly, professional staff will ensure the customer’s dream home becomes a reality without it becoming a financial nightmare. “When extending or renovating your existing home, you’ll have the benefits of staying in the area you know and love while meeting the current and future lifestyle needs of your family,” notes Heather.



According to Heather, Sloping Block Solutions has the knowledge, know-how, and extensive experiences in dual occupancy and multi-unit developments and offer the complete package from initial concept, design, town planning and construction.



Besides building from concept through to construction, Sloping Block Solutions also has on offer another options whereby homeowners to access a range of house and or land packages that are now available for the taking.



For further information, please visit the following website: http://slopingblocksolutions.com.au



FROM:

Sloping Block Solutions, http://slopingblocksolutions.com.au



MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Grant, Project Consultant, info@slopingblocksolutions.com.au