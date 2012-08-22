Slopjar: African American Writer, Ingrid Jennings, Releases Soul-Touching Book of Poetry

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- From laughter and love to lust, Lucifer and the Lord – Ingrid Jennings’ new book takes a single letter of the alphabet and propels it to new literary heights.



Slopjar, Jennings’ first major release, contains seven chapters of beautifully inspirational poetry. As some have now guessed, each chapter starts with the letter ‘L’; a facet that makes the book unlike anything ever released before.



While each chapter provides a fresh escape into new subject matter, Slopjar is unique in that each poem comes together to form a larger story.



“Everything is written to be profound, seductive and to allow words to melt in readers’ mouths like butter. I wanted to provide people with an escape into an insane mind and a battered soul,” Jennings explains.



She continues, “Readers will find their heart-strings pulled as they immerse themselves into the pure pleasure of a dazzling page-bound work of art. With this in mind, it is time to open up the Slopjar.”



Since its release, the book has garnered consistent five-star reviews.



“These poems dove straight down to hell, exposing the ravings of a crazed mind, but a mind still able to put words on paper, to show us her mental state and to take us there, too. Every time I read these poems, every time I open this book and read another poem, my heart beats faster and my palms sweat,” says Maragret Fieland, reviewing the book on Amazon.”



Another reader, also reviewing the book for Amazon, was equally as impressed:



Slopjar is an amazing book. While reading Slopjar, I laughed, I cried, and I didn't stop reading until the end. It was inspirational at some parts and it reminded me of my own life at other parts. Great Book!” they wrote.



Slopjar, published by Lioness Publishing House, is available now from Amazon – as well as the author’s official website.



Jennings’ progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



About Ingrid Jennings

Originally from Shreveport Louisiana, Ingrid Jennings is what one would call a true Lioness. As a wife and a mother, she is loyal and a protector, as a publishing guru, she is a team player and works with her clients toward their success. As a teacher, she is passionate about education and as a business woman, she is always on the hunt for new opportunities to learn and grow. She wears many hats and handles each situation with stride and ease.



With a B.S. in biology and chemistry from Palm Beach Atlantic Christian University, Ingrid decided to go a step further, to get a step closer to her true passion by excelling with her Masters Degree in reading education from Nova Southeastern University, where she graduated with a 3.6 GPA.



Ingrid spent three years working as a public school teacher in Palm Beach County teaching Integrated Science to ninth graders. While teaching, Ingrid self published her poetry into her first book titled “Slopjar.” With rave reviews on not only her creativity, excellent writing and self expression, “Slopjar” was also well recognized for its excellent publishing and marketing.



Through the experience and knowledge gained while publishing and marketing her own book, Ingrid took not only a liking but a deep understanding of the inner workings of the publishing world and ultimately birthed her own publishing company Lioness Publishing House.



As an author and publisher, Ingrid is sensitive to all the needs of her clients. She has reached her pinnacle and gives all her gratitude to God. She remains vigil in her vision and steadfast in her motto to “give God all the glory.”Ingrid currently lives in West Palm Beach, FL with her husband and her son. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, bicycling and spending time with friends and family.