Slots, Billiards & More is Now an Authorized Olhausen Billiards Dealer

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- Over the past three decades, Olhausen Billiards has developed a reputation as one of the best manufacturers of high quality pool and billiards tables.



A Phoenix-area company is proud to announce that it is now an authorized Olhausen Billiards dealer. Slots, Billiards & More, which has sold pool tables in Phoenix for years, is thrilled to be carrying the well-known brand, which has consistently pursued a tradition of dedication to quality, service, selection, and value during the 30-plus years it has been in the pool table and billiards industry. These attributes have earned Olhausen Billiards Pool Tables the title of "The Best In Billiards."



Each Olhausen pool table is designed for durability, playability, and style. Most Olhausen Pool Tables feature American-made Accu-Fast® Cushions—the most accurate and consistent playing pool table billiard cushions in the world.



In addition, the Olhausen “Uniliner” construction, exclusive to Olhausen Billiards, ensures a quiet, sturdy, level playing surface. This method of frame construction has been laboratory tested to hold almost twice as much weight as other popular methods used by most manufacturers. For customers of Slots, Billiards & More who are looking for Phoenix pool tables, they are sure to be delighted by these features.



Hand-crafted Olhausen pool tables can also be ordered in a wide array of standard finishes, or they can be custom-finished to match each customer’s current furniture and furnishings. Customers who would like to buy a pool table in Phoenix can purchase a table right off of Slots, Billiards & More’s floor, or they can build their own table with Olhausen’s “Build Your Own Table” software. This feature is found on Slots, Billiards & More’s website in the billiards section; clients are also welcome to come into the store and design their table with the help of the company’s friendly employees.



When purchasing Olhausen Billiards pool tables in Arizona, customers can rest assured that they are not only getting a high quality American pool table, but a high quality, environmentally friendly table with a life time warranty.



Olhausen Billiards quality products are not limited to just their pool tables. Olhausen Games now offers a wide variety of high quality game room games including shuffleboards, air hockey and foosball tables. These games have commonly been built for commercial applications. Olhausen Games has taken it to a whole new level offering commercial grade products that look like furniture for the home.



About Slots, Billiards & More

Slots, Billiards & More offers a wide variety of game room products including 100 percent American made pool tables in Phoenix from Olhausen Billiards, quality refurbished used slot machines, the valley’s largest selection of pinball machines, arcade games, shuffleboards and much more. Stop by our store to check out our selection in the Promenade Shopping Center on the Southeast Corner of Scottsdale Rd. & Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit http://480playnow.com