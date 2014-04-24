Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Slovakia Food and Drink Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Though household consumption has recovered slightly over recent quarters, we remain fairly cautious in

relation to Slovakia's near-term discretionary spending in the food and drink sector. We forecast

unemployment to fall to 12.5% in 2014, the first time the rate has fallen below 14% since 2010. We expect

the recovery in household spending to gain traction, and hold our forecast for private consumption

growth in 2014 at 2.0%. This implies a significant 1 percentage point contribution to headline growth,

which has relied solely on external demand since the economic crisis hit. We forecast this increase in

private consumption to translate to a 3.1% increase in total food consumption through 2014.

Headline Industry Data (local currency)

? 2014 per capita food consumption growth = +3.05% year-on-year (y-o-y); forecast compound annual

growth rate (CAGR) to 2018 = +3.73%

? 2014 alcoholic drinks sales growth = +2.53% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2018 = +5.06%

? 2014 soft drinks sales growth = +2.01% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2018 = +3.54%

? 2014 mass grocery retail growth = +3.14% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2018 = +4.89%



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153183/slovakia-food-and-drink-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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