Slovakia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Slovakia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- We continue to hold the view that 2013 will largely be characterised by elevated unemployment (which hit a nine-year high at the end of 2012, reaching almost 15%), sluggish exports (dragged down by eurozone problems) and rushed legislative measures, which may further erode Slovakia’s competitiveness as a manufacturing location. Although inflation is expected to average no more than 3% over the year, consumers’ sights are already firmly set on low-cost and, increasingly, private-label items.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +3.36% year-on-year (y-o-y); forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +3.93%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales growth = +3.54% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.99%
- 2013 soft drinks sales growth = +2.67% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.47%
- 2013 mass grocery retail growth = +4.60% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.39%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Private Label Products Continue To Expand In Slovakia: Research by Nielsen released in December 2012 showed that in 2011, private label products accounted for 49.3% of the salted snack market in Slovakia in volume terms, a slight decline of 0.7% y-o-y but an increase on the 2009 level. In terms of value sales, private labels accounted for 33.4% of the market. In the salted snacks category, dips recorded the strongest value and volume growth, with popcorn, salted nuts and other segments posting y-o-y declines.
New Legislation Requires More Transparency Regarding Product Origin: According to CEE Retail reports from February 2013, a bill has been passed by the Slovakian parliament that will require retailers with annual turnover of more than EUR10mn to provide information regarding the percentage of goods sourced domestically as opposed to imported. The bill stipulates that the information must be provided at the entrance to stores and on the retailers’ websites. Retailers will also be required to submit the same information to the Ministry of Agriculture two times per year. The new rules are seen as an attempt to support domestic production.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Italy Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Serbia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013