Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- MarketReportsStore.com adds “Reinsurance in Slovakia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017” report to its research database.



The premium ceded to the reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 42.1%. The non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium of all three segments during the review period. In 2012, it ceded 31.0% of the premium. The trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period, with the non-life insurance segment ceding 30.9% of its premium in 2017.



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Slovak reinsurance segment, including: The Slovak reinsurance segment's growth prospects by reinsurance categories; Key trends and drivers for the reinsurance segment; The Slovak reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance segments; The competitive landscape in the Slovak reinsurance segment.



Order a purchase copy @ http://marketreportsstore.com/purchase?rname=13457 .



Key highlights

- The premium ceded to the reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 42.1%.

- The non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium of all three segments during the review period.

- Insurers operating in Slovakia are particularly dependent upon reinsurers to help distribute risk related to floods.

- The economic expansion of Slovakia will result in increased business for the insurers and, consequently, for reinsurers.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovakia:

- It provides historical values for Slovakia’s reinsurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period.

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Slovakia’s reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Slovakia and its growth prospects.



Complete report available @ http://marketreportsstore.com/reinsurance-in-slovakia-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017/ .



Reasons to buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Slovak reinsurance segment and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Slovak reinsurance segment

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovak insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



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