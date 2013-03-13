"Slovakia Telecommunications Report 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Slovakia Telecommunications Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI view: Slovakia's mobile market is at saturation point, with quarterly subscriber growth of less than 0.5% during the first nine months of 2012. However, the country's fixed and mobile data sectors present significant growth opportunities with broadband penetration still below 30%. We expect the data market to mature rapidly over the next few years owing to intense competition among the country's service providers, which include major regional players Deutsche Telekom, Orange Slovakia, Telefonica O2 and Liberty Global.
Key data
- The mobile sector grew by 0.8% in 9M12, compared to 2.1% during the same period in 2011.
- Market weighted average ARPU fell by 3.5% in 9M12.
- The fixed-line sector shrank by 7.3% in H112.
- Mobile and Fixed broadband subscriptions grew by 5.5% and 3.8% respectively in H112.
Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs)
Slovakia is in sixth position in BMI's Q113 RRR table. The country scores above the regional average in all four categories of ratings, although its best score is in the Industry Risks category which reflects steady progress towards the alignment of its telecoms policies with wider EU policies. Slovakia's lowest score is in the Industry Rewards category, where its favourable rating for relatively high ARPUs and strong subscriber mix is counterbalanced by weak subscriptions growth and declining EBITDA figures.
