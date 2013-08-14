Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Slovenia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Slovenia beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Slovenia beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

After positive developments in 2011, beer recorded a dramatic setback of nearly 9% in 2012.Even long lasting summer weather with temperatures above the long-term average and events like UEFA Euro Championship and Olympic Games could not reverse the trend.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Sales fell due to reduced consumer spending because of the prevailing political and economic uncertainty. The increase of excise on beer by 10% in April 2012 and growing beer prices had further negative impact on consumption.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Slovenia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Slovenia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2013.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The increase of excise on beer by 10% in April 2012 negatively impacted consumption.



Market driver, Radler, faces competition from malt (included in soft drinks), which is another suitable refreshing drink for hot weather.



The prevailing political and economic uncertainty reduced consumers' desire and ability to spend.



Imports prospered in 2012, driven by both branded and PL products, as consumers became more price sensitive and less brand loyal.



Share of the premium and super premium segments is low, each holding 3% of the market and facing declining sales.



Key Highlights

The expansion of PL was driven also by booming sales in the discount channel, where consumers increasingly shop, and growing number of Private Label beer mixes, taking volume from the leading radler brand.



Europet took over the distribution of Carlsberg brands in spring 2012. Alfaplan, which previously distributed Carlsberg, landed in a bankruptcy procedure.



Can is a popular pack not just for the outdoors and picnics, but also purchased to be consumed at home due to its convenience and attractive price.



The major reasons for value decline below volume decline are higher prices of beer, driven by price increases and 10% higher excise.



Favorable weather was not able to off-set reduced consumer spending, as the economic crisis is already long-lasting and consumers have further adapted to the current situation.



Companies Mentioned



Brewer ProfilesPIVOVARNA LASKO, PIVOVARNA UNION, Gama



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139561/slovenia-beer-market-insights-2013.html