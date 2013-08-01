Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Slovenian food and drinks market remains depressed on account of factors such as dented consumer confidence, elevated unemployment and challenging external conditions. In fact, as many as 78% of Slovenians expect unemployment figures to increase in 2013, according to a recent poll, while as many as 40% companies in the retail sector also reported that they would hire fewer people in the coming months. Such news bodes poorly for consumer confidence, and we therefore expect a marginal year-on-year increase in Slovenia's 2013 food consumption values at best.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption value: +0.45% year-on-year (y-o-y); forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017: +1.15%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value: +1.32% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017: +1.78%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value: +0.99% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017: +2.59%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +1.64% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017: +3.42%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Mercator To Focus On 'Core Activity': In February 2013, Slovenia-based grocer Mercator announced plans to focus on its 'core activity' of fast-moving consumer goods, which account for more than 85% of its 2012 turnover, and on convenience stores across Slovenia and in neighbouring countries. The company is in the process of restructuring its business after facing challenging market conditions in 2012, during which Mercator registered a loss of more than EUR100mn (US$135.1mn).
Pasta Producer To Cut Jobs, Refocus Operations On Foreign Markets: Mlinotest Zivilska, one of the leading local producers of baked goods, pasta, flour and confectionery, posted a 5% y-o-y drop in revenue in 2012, as well as EUR1.1mn in losses. As a result, Mlinotest is to undertake significant restructuring, including job cuts and a change in its strategy to increase its focus on foreign market amid difficulties at home. Some EUR2.2mn will be invested in the upgrade of its pasta production lines in a bid to make the product more appealing for foreign buyers, including in Italy, Serbia and Croatia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013