Slovenia Information Technology Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Slovenian IT spending is expected to reach US$1.0bn in 2012, with flat growth in US dollar terms, compared with 2011 as the market continues to feel the effects of the economic crisis. IT spending remains below pre-2008 levels as a result of Slovenia's worst recession in 20 years, with hardware particularly affected. Fiscal austerity measures domestically and in the eurozone will continue to weigh on demand for IT products and services. In 2011, IT services vendors reported a slightly improved situation in the Slovenian market, with increased demand, but strong price sensitivity. The fundamentals of rising incomes in a context of below EU average PC penetration mean this small IT market should advance at a mid-single digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2012-2016 forecast period. However, IT spending growth depends on business and consumer confidence in a sustained economic recovery.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$494mn in 2011 to US$495mn in 2012, +0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification following a contraction in Q411 and continued business caution in corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments.
Software Sales: US$205mn in 2011 to US$215mn in 2012, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, and large enterprises still account for about half of the spending on enterprise application solutions (EAS) in Slovenia.
IT Services Sales: US$279mn in 2011 to US$290mn in 2012, +4% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and, in the medium term, the IT services market is set to expand as Slovenian organisations upgrade IT systems to gain or maintain competitive advantage.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Slovenia's score was 47.8 out of 100.0. Slovenia has slipped to eleventh in our latest Europe RRR table, from ninth last quarter, and now behind Hungary and Turkey, as well as other relatively new EU accession states such as the Czech Republic and Poland. The country's tablet position was dragged down by a low industry rewards score of 30.
Key Trends & Developments.
- BMI expects Slovenian IT spending growth to flatline in 2012 with another difficult year in prospect for IT vendors. The trading environment is still challenging, with only a mild recovery expected in 2012. Private demand, company investment and government expenditure all face headwinds over the coming quarter.
- The public sector should be a source of opportunity for IT vendors, with some large projects under way or being launched in 2011. An initiative to create an e-health system in Slovenia by 2020 is one prime example, while the Ministry of Finance is also implementing an e-tax system.
