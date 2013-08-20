Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Slovenia Information Technology Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The Slovenian IT market has been hit hard by recession and we forecast the total IT market

value will grow to EUR797mn in 2014. With stagnation also forecast in 2013, we forecast only modest

growth of 2.45% this year as the market continues to feel the effects of the deepening recession and the

impact on IT spending of a wave of austerity cuts. Meanwhile, a new banking crisis and rising

unemployment will further constrain demand for IT products and services. While the market has had a

challenging few years, the fundamentals of rising incomes over the medium term, alongside continued

modernisation of enterprises and public administration means the market should expand with a CAGR of

4.5% 2013 to 2017.

Headline Expenditure Projections

Computer Hardware Sales: EUR362mn in 2012 to EUR364mn in 2013, an increase of 0.5% in local

currency terms. Initial indications are that the launch of Windows 8 has done little to boost demand, while

the economic environment continues to result in business caution in corporate and small- and medium-sized

enterprise (SME) segments.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139729/slovenia-information-technology-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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