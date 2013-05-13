Slovenia Oil & Gas Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Slovenia Oil & Gas Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- There are glimmers of hope in the upstream segment, with the Ascent-operated Petisovci tight gas scheme capable of improving energy self-sufficiency and slowing the rate of growth in gas imports. However, overall volumes are likely to be relatively modest, with imported Russian gas set to dominate supply for the foreseeable future.
The main trends and developments in Slovenia's oil & gas sector are:
- Independent explorer Ascent Resources has recorded promising results from fracture stimulation at its Petisovci tight gas project in Slovenia. Operations at the Pg-11A well indicate the potential for high gas productivity. The company is hoping to ascertain the commerciality of the project and hopes further testing at Pg-11A will outline flow potential. First production from Petisovci has been delayed until mid-2013. Ascent is in talks with a number of parties over the sale of part of its Petisovci project. The company has been particularly upbeat over the prospects of the project, with estimates of gas-in-place of as much as 17bn cubic metres (bcm). In February 2012, Ascent reported a 22% increase in P50 gas-inplace (GIP) volumes - to 14.3bcm, which was above the 11.7bcm previously announced for the scheme. The 200sq km Petisovci area straddles the Hungary/Slovenia border and contains three depleted shallow conventional oil and gas fields.
- Gas demand, which fell by 14% in 2011 (according to government data), should have made a partial recovery in 2012 and is expected to reach 1.27bcm by 2017, increasing to 1.62bcm by 2022. Domestic production for 2017-2022 is forecast to come in at around 0.8bcm based on the Petisovci-Lovaszi project, meaning that there will be a greatly reduced import requirement. Further success in proving up reserves and production potential could mean risk to the upside in terms of domestic gas supply.
- Oil consumption is expected to track the underlying GDP trend, with demand keeping pace with economic growth. A lack of supply infrastructure means a more dramatic rise in oil use is unlikely until much later in our 10-year forecast period. The country consumed around 2% less oil in 2011, according to government data. There is unlikely to have been a significant increase in 2012 overall oil consumption, and our projections state that oil consumption will reach 62,800b/d in 2017, before rising to 70,100b/d by 2022, met entirely by imports.
