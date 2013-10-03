Slovenia Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Slovenia Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Slovenia beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The unpredictable weather and on-going bleak economic situation has hindered consumption volumes. The weak economic situation continued with GDP set to contract further throughout 2013 and potentially 2014 also. Taxes have also had an impact on volumes, with the increase in VAT (to 22%) on 1st July 2013 likely to affect most categories. There is also a threat of a new sugar tax which is currently being debated between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment and the Ministry of Finance. Consumption of some categories may be positively affected by the upcoming Euro Basket competition which is being held in Slovenia during September 2013. However, the level of consumption will be largely dependent on the performance of the Slovenia national team.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The poor weather led to a decline in the consumption of most soft drinks, with unusually low temperatures (generally, with the exception of May 2013 which saw the highest temperature in the last 20 years) hampering demand. The poor economy has also hit most categories hard, with only a small number of beverages showing signs of improvement. Packaged water has particularly benefited from the poor economy, with many consumers switching to this cheaper category in order to quench thirst. In addition, the category has proven popular with health-conscious consumers that are seeking a lower calorie intake into their diets.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Slovenia beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Slovenia Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q22013vs Q22012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
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