Slow Computer Solution Gives Tips, Tricks and Product Reviews for Improving PC Performance

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- By now, most people are familiar with the feeling of upgrading to a new PC, when everything is lightning fast and runs smoothly without issues. Over time, computers begin to slow down and even crash, while most people are unaware of the causes. Slow Computer Solution is a website that has been launched to help people facing these issues tune up their PC’s without expensive upgrades.



The site offers product reviews and original tutorials around the topic of PC speed improvement, including advice and software for Windows Registry cleaning.



The latest registry cleaner to be reviewed is Speedy PC Pro. All the reviews are written in easy to read plain English so they can be understood even by a novice. Each review gives a brief overview of the product then explains in detail and with high quality imagery how the product works. The site then outlines the necessary steps and processes undertaken by the software, and the results, along with editorial comments on the pros and cons of the software’s user experience. The site also directs visitors to special offers or the lowest price for that particular software.



Tutorials take a more casual, friendly approach that points users in the direction of appropriate software solutions that can speedily resolve what may first appear to be serious issues.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Right now we’re featuring a product review at the front and centre of the website, a practice we often employ when a particular product, tip or feature excites us with its possibilities. After reviewing Speedy PC Pro we felt so strongly about its ability to quickly, easily and affordably make a significant increase in PC performance speeds so we made it prominent on the site. We still have all our previous software reviews in the sidebar so consumers can compare and contrast. We also offer tutorials on quick-fixes and the dangers of making easy but costly mistakes trying improve speed. Our site allows consumers to make improvements to the speed of their PC for free, but if they want a more complete paid solution we are there to ensure they make the correct product choices.”



About Slow Computer Solution

Slow-Computer-Solution.com offers all kinds of great tips on how to make your computer run like new again. If you have a PC that is not running the way it used to, you will find the information you need. They also offer extensive, independent reviews of different computer repair products, including comments from actual users. For more information, please visit: http://www.slow-computer-solution.com