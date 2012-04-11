1 Million Hits Creates Demand for Crockin’ Girls

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- What do you get when you combine best friends from a small town, hectic family schedules and a passion for slow cooking? You get “Crockin' Girls”, Jenna Marwitz and Nicole Sparks, better known as "Slow Cooking Mamas in a Fast-paced World".



What started as a fun and fast way to post and share slow cooking recipes with family and friends quickly went viral, 1 million hits within 2 weeks, exploding into a highly trafficked website. They have acquired more than 540,000 “Likes” on Facebook, more than Martha Stewart, Rachel Ray, and Sandra Lee COMBINED! Through their recently launched website, crockingirls.com, they have more than 100,000 Crockin’ Girls Club members who receive new recipes and video demonstrations each week.



They have sparked a slow cooking revolution introducing many new folks to the convenience, freshness, affordability and tastiness of slow simmering dishes; while reminding others of their childhood memories of enjoying their mother’s or grandmother’s slow cooked mouth-watering meals.



By demand their first cookbook, “The Crockin’ Girls Slow Cookin’ Companion”, will be released just in time for Mother's Day. The cookbook features over 150 flavorful, healthy, timesaving and simple recipes ranging from old favorites, reinvented favorites to new; from enticing appetizers to hearty main dishes to decadent desserts. Each recipe has striking photographs that jump off the page and stimulate your senses.



We all know life gets hectic so trying to find time to cook and enjoy meals together can be difficult; all while on a budget. With these simple slow-cooker recipes, you will spend less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones. So, get your slow cooker out and join the revolution.



About the Crockin’ Girls

Crockin’ and sewing are Jenna’s favorite pastime hobbies. Her husband Stanton works as a coach. They are the proud parents of two young children. In addition to Nicole’s Crockin' Girls duties, she owns a local dance studio, where she works full-time as an instructor. Her husband Kris owns an insurance agency. They are parents to two precious kiddos. Both Jenna and Nicole live in Brownwood, Texas.



The Crockin’ Girls are available for appearances, interviews and demonstrations through their publicist, Yvonne Gilliam at 817-424-2680 or publicity@verizon.net.