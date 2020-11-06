Slow Streets Makes Its Debut in Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The definition behind Slow Streets is fairly straightforward. These streets can be converted into pedestrian and bike-friendly experiences by taking advantage of streets where traffic is typically minimal, by turning them into one-way roads or roads that are only accessible to residents and delivery vehicles. Residential parking remains unchanged, there are laws for social distancing, and drivers are required to reduce their speed as they travel through them. Pennsylvania, Lenox, and Jefferson Avenue are a few examples of the roads in Miami Beach that are part of the initiative.



Although Slow Streets is still in its infancy in South Florida, it appears to be receiving a positive response. Miami Beach follows in the footsteps of cities such as San Francisco, New York City, and Seattle, all of which have given Slow Streets a try.



