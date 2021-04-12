Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Sludge Dewatering Systems Market: Overview



Most water treatments produce watery sludge as a byproduct. It is expensive to dispose of this sludge and hence a concept called sludge dewatering emerged, which would help in reducing the costs of sludge disposal. Sludge dewatering is a process wherein separation of liquid and solid takes place. In sludge dewatering, the weight and volume of the dehydrated byproduct reduces considerably, thereby delivering major cost savings. The dewatering of sludge from municipal sewage plants and industrial plants are common examples of this type of two phase separation. Recent sludge dewatering systems come with advantages such as a fully automated system, reduced labour, maximised fluid life, reduced pollution levels and lower maintenance. Different types of dewatering systems have emerged such as centrifuges, belt filter press, vacuum filters and drying beds, of which the belt filter press technology is very popular owing to its lower installation costs and reduced running energy costs.



Sludge Dewatering Systems Market: Drivers



There are several factors likely to boost the growth of the global sludge dewatering systems market. Few factors include increasing sludge generation and rising industrial demands to treat sludge. Increasing demand for efficient sludge disposal would impact the global sludge dewatering systems market. Government regulations and mandates to restrict the damage caused to the environment by sludge have facilitated the increasing usage of sludge dewatering systems. Rapid population expansion and increased urbanisation have stimulated the growth of the global sludge dewatering systems market. An increasing volume of urban waste has forced the authorities to implement different cost-effective methods for the treatment of waste, keeping the quality quotient in mind. This has provided a good growth opportunity for players operating in the global sludge dewatering systems market. Growing need for waste management due to rising industrialisation and the ability to reuse the treated sludge by removing toxins also provide better growth opportunities in the global sludge dewatering systems market.



Sludge Dewatering Systems Market: Restraints



Sludge dewatering systems need more time to dewater than conventional methods, though the productivity is better than conventional methods. The process of sludge dewatering is also quite slow and complex and requires more space than conventional systems. Moreover, the infrastructural costs are high as sludge dewatering is capital intensive, which may reduce its acceptance affecting the growth of the global market. Also, the new techniques to treat and remove toxins from the sludge might incur more costs. This is expected to adversely impact the growth of the global sludge dewatering systems market in the coming years.



Sludge Dewatering Systems Market: Key Regions



The U.S. might witness relatively good growth in the North America sludge dewatering systems market due to increased awareness among the public and strict government regulations pertaining to waste disposal. There are eight plants for sludge dewatering in New York City to efficiently treat the city's waste. Europe has also shown considerable increase in the adoption of sludge dewatering systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the global sludge dewatering systems market. APAC is the fastest developing region due to population growth and an awareness of issues concerning environmental safety.



Sludge Dewatering Systems Market: Key Players



Key industry players include Palmetto Water Solutions, Dewaco, Huber, Andritz, Veolia Water, and Alfa Laval. These companies have been coming up with innovative solutions and new product launches and are adopting key growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to improvise technology. A compact and cost-efficient screw press sludge dewatering system was launched by Alfa Laval in 2015 with features such as energy efficiency and low maintenance. Andritz partnered with leading European company Stora Enso in 2016 to open a sludge dewatering system plant in the country of Finland.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



