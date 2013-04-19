SM Luv Announces New Service to Buy Twitter Followers UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Announcing a new service that allows UK residents and online businesses to buy Twitter followers UK . SM Luv is now promoting a simple method that lets online businesses and individuals jump start their Twitter followers by purchasing 10,000 for less than 15 pounds.



Twitter has become one of the dominant social media sites on the web. With well over a hundred million followers, Twitter is commonly used by online businesses to promote their products or services. However, building up followers is one of the toughest tasks of any business or individual who wants to be followed. One of the most proven methods to create new Twitter followers is having a substantial number of followers to begin with. SM Luv provides an answer by offering 10,000 Twitter followers for a low, competitive price.



For individuals trying to build up popularity, because they are celebrities or perhaps promoting a band or their own careers, buying Twitter followers can help establish credibility. The same is true for online businesses both large and small. Establishing credibility with audiences can start with having followers already on the Twitter account. SM Luv helps solve this problem for businesses and individuals just starting out. Purchasing Twitter followers can be seen as the first step towards establishing credibility, building new followers and promoting a particular product or service. For many of those using Twitter, this can be an inexpensive form of advertising.



For more information about the new service from SM Luv for purchasing Twitter followers, buy Facebook likes UK and other Social Media services please go to SMLuv.com.



Seamus Smith

SM Luv

London, UK

support@smluv.com

http://smluv.com