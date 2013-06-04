SM Luv Announces New Social Media Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- A new website called SM Luv now offers social media services for Twitter followers, Facebook likes, YouTube views and Tumblr followers. For a relatively small fee, an individual or online business can purchase any or all of these packages to help improve their social media standing.



SM Luv offers four ways to help improve the standing of social media accounts by providing the ability to purchase different types of packages. The reasoning behind each of these packages is a simple one. Studies have shown that views, likes and followers are more likely to be built naturally if there is already a substantial amount present. The old saying that you must be popular in order to become popular is a proven fact in social media marketing.



What SM Luv provides is a method of purchasing likes, views and followers for a single, low price to help jump start the social media process. In this manner, an online business or individual can choose between one to all four of these services to expand their customer base.



- 10,000 Twitter Followers

- 200 Tumblr Followers

- 1,500 Facebook Likes

- 10,000 YouTube Views



All of these packages can be purchased for a single price and provide the jump start needed to help boost the natural ability of people to view, follower or like a particular account or post. All of these packages are delivered within a few days and are guaranteed. For more information about how to buy Facebook likes UK , Twitter followers, etc, visit SM Luv.



Seamus Smith

SM Luv

London, UK

support@smluv.com

http://smluv.com