SM Remarketing Announces Service to Buy Facebook Friends

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- A new service being offered by Social Media Remarketing allows customers to buy Facebook friends. This service is designed to help businesses and individuals grow the popularity of their Facebook pages by adding new Facebook friends.



Facebook is the most popular social media site on the internet. For businesses and individuals who want to increase the popularity of their Facebook pages, they must increase the number of people who “friend” their site. However, studies have shown that people are more likely to friend a Facebook page when there are already plenty of friends present. This conundrum however can be solved by purchasing Facebook friends which in turn help bring in more friends to the page.



There are currently three Facebook Friends packages being offered by Social Media Remarketing. Each package is backed by a money back guarantee and has a three, five or seven day turnaround depending on the size of the package that is ordered.



- Popular: 250 Facebook Friends for $19.95

- Famous: 500 Facebook Friends for $24.95

- Immortal: 1,000 Facebook Friends for $34.95



For businesses that want to promote their products or services, purchasing Facebook friends can help build their brand. Conversely, groups and individuals who want to increase their own popularity on Facebook can boost their page with Facebook Friends that in turn will help more people “friend” their page as well.



For more information on how to purchase Facebook Friends offered by Social Media Remarketing, visit SMRemarketing.com.



