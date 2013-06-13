SM Remarketing Announces Service to Buy YouTube Likes Cheap

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- SM Remarketing announces a new service that allows users to buy YouTube likes cheap for private and business use. These particular packages come with a pre-set number of likes, turn-around times and with money back guarantee. Designed to jump start the likes of a particular video, the customizable package services of YouTube likes overcomes one of the biggest issues many face when promoting their videos.



Research has demonstrated that the general public is more likely to like a particular video if it already has a garnered a lot of likes in the first place. This “Catch-22” situation means that gaining YouTube likes naturally can be quite difficult as the low number of likes holds back a considerable number of people from watching. SMRemarketing.com however offers three different packages of YouTube likes that can jump start the popularity of a particular video.



The three packages offered by SM Remarketing offer different levels of likes, prices and turnaround time.



- Feeling It: 300 likes for $19.95

- Liking It: 600 likes for $24.95

- Loving It: 1,200 likes for $34.95



Each of these packages has a three, four and six day turnaround time respectively and come with a money back guarantee. Plus, each of these packages is customizable which means that the total number of likes can be changed to make them look more natural.



For more information about how to buy YouTube likes , visit SM Remarketing.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com