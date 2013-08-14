SM Remarketing Announces Twitter Retweet Service

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- A new service by Social Media Remarketing promises to expand the power of Twitter accounts from online businesses through retweets. Twitter is possibly the most popular social media website in the world. Every day, millions of tweets are sent by online businesses to their customers. However, Social Media Remarketing offers new Twitter retweet packages that expand well beyond the followers of a single Twitter account.



Retweeting messages to thousands of different customers can greatly expand the reach of an online business. This is because the tweets of Twitter accounts generally only to go those who have already subscribed. For online businesses, having tweets reaching people outside their Twitter followers can be a powerful marketing tool.



There are three different packages of Twitter retweets with the exact numbers that can be adjusted to meet certain expectations. In addition, the retweets can be used to promote a business locally or around the world.



- Hello Town: 2,000 Retweets for $19.95

- Hello City: 4,000 Retweets for $24.95

- Hello World: 8,000 Retweets for $34.95



Each of the retweet packages are promised to be delivered in three days. Plus, they come with a full money back guarantee if not satisfied. The Twitter retweet program is also relatively inexpensive compared to many other forms of marketing that use Twitter. For online businesses, this is an excellent means of reaching new customers without breaking the budget. For more information on Twitter Retweets from Social Media Remarketing , visit their website.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com