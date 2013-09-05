SM Remarketing Announces YouTube Likes Service

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- A new service by Social Media Remarketing allows for small businesses and entrepreneurs to increase the number of likes for their YouTube videos. YouTube is the largest video website in the world and the number of likes for a particular video can help bolster its rankings and be seen by even more people. SM Remarketing has created a series of packages that allows for a quick and easy bolstering of cheap likes for YouTube videos.



Studies have shown that gaining likes for YouTube videos, particularly those from businesses or entrepreneurs can be difficult if the video has few “likes” to begin with. This “Catch-22” situation can be difficult for those on small budgets to overcome. However, Social Media Remarketing has developed three separate packages of YouTube likes to help overcome this conundrum and create a greater audience for a particular video.



Each of these packages come complete with a money back guarantee and are designed to jump start the “likes” of a particular video so it can gain in rankings and be seen by even more people.



- Feeling It: 300 YouTube likes for $19.95

- Liking It: 600 YouTube likes for $24.95

- Loving It: 1,200 YouTube likes for $34.95



Each of these packages are delivered in three, four or six days respectively and they can be customized so that the number of views will seem more natural. For more information about the packages of YouTube likes offered by SM Remarketing , visit their website.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com