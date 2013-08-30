SM Remarketing Announces YouTube Subscribers Service

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Social Media Remarketing is now offering a service for businesses and entrepreneurs to purchase subscribers for their YouTube accounts. YouTube is the most popular video website on the internet. Building up subscribers is a very effective means for businesses to build up their brand and entrepreneurs to enhance the popularity of their videos.



Studies have shown that many people are wary of subscribing to YouTube sites, particular ones from businesses, unless the account already has a considerable number of subscribers already. In essence, in order to get subscribers, you have to have subscribers already is a “Catch-22” situation that many entrepreneurs and small businesses do not have the resources to easily overcome. Social Media Remarketing now offers three packages that can purchase Youtube subscribers to help jump start YouTube accounts.



- Cool: 500 subscribers for $19.95

- Awesome: 1,000 subscribers for $24.95

- Epic: 2,000 subscribers for $34.95



Each of these packages comes with a money back guarantee and will be delivered in seven or nine business days. Plus, each package can be customized so that the numbers reflect a more realistic look which can attract even more subscribers.



The overall effect of purchasing subscribers for YouTube accounts is that it can bolster the presence and brand of small businesses and increase the potential customer base by attracting new subscribers. Furthermore, the packages are economically priced and very effective at bringing in new potential subscribers. For more information about purchasing YouTube subscribers from SM Remarketing , visit their website.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com