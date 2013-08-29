SM Remarketing Announces YouTube Views Service

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Social Media Remarketing offers a service where customers can purchase YouTube video views for the videos they feature on the YouTube website. Each of the packages is designed to bolster the number of views to improve ranking and add more marketing potential to a particular video. Designed for individuals and small businesses who have limited resources, the packages of YouTube views offered by Social Media Remarketing are offered at low, competitive prices.



Different studies have demonstrated that many people are reluctant to view videos, especially from sources that they are not that familiar with, unless the video already has plenty of views. In other words, in order to become popular, a video must already be popular conundrum inhibits many businesses from promoting their works on YouTube. However, Social Media Remarketing offers packages of YouTube views that can be purchased and, in effect, “jump starting” a video by increasing its ranking and overcoming the hurdle faced by videos with a small number of views.



Social Media Remarketing offers three packages of YouTube views, each come with a full money back guarantee.



- Trending: 20,000 views for $19.95

- Popular: 40,000 views for $29.95

- Viral: 80,000 views for $39.95



Each of these packages can be delivered in five, six or seven business days respectively and are designed to bolster both the rankings and the marketability of the videos. Such YouTube view packages provide greater visibility and promotion for all types of videos as well. For more information about this service visit SM Remarketing .



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com