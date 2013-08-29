SM Swag Announces Service to Buy YouTube Subscribers

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Social Media Swag is announcing a service that provides packages of YouTube subscribers for online businesses trying to promote their videos on YouTube. YouTube is most likely the most famous video website on the internet for years to come and contains millions of videos. Individuals and online businesses have YouTube channels where the videos they create can be seen and promoted. Social Media Swag is offering a means to purchase YouTube subscribers in order to help individuals and businesses market their YouTube channels.



Studies have shown that many people are less likely to subscribe to a YouTube channel if it have very few subscribers to begin with. This means that for online businesses with few resources, promoting their YouTube channel can be very difficult. This conundrum however can be overcome if the YouTube channel already has thousands of subscribers, allowing for better reach and promotion of the site.



Social Media Swag offers four packages of YouTube subscribers to help those with limited resources jump start their YouTube channels.



- Followed: 500 subscribers for $19.95

- Popular: 1,000 subscribers for $29.95

- Famous: 1,500 subscribers for $34.95

- Ultimate: 2,000 subscribers for $39.95



Each of these packages are delivered in five to seven business days and come with full money back guarantee. Compared to many other methods of marketing, it is an inexpensive means of promoting a YouTube channel. A single package can augment the marketing power of the YouTube channel.



For more information how to buy Youtube subscribers cheap visit SM Swag.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com