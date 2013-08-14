SM Swag Announces Twitter Followers Service

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- SM Swag now offers a means for online businesses to buy cheap Twitter followers for their Twitter account. Twitter is one of the most popular social media sites on the web. Today, online businesses can build up their followers on Twitter using purchased packages from Social Media Swag. The purchasing of Twitter followers is designed to be inexpensive and highly effective in drawing in new potential customers.



There have been studies which show that many people are reluctant to follow Twitter accounts, particularly those from an online business, without a significant amount of followers already present. This conundrum means for online businesses with limited budgets, in order to get followers, they must already have followers. Social Media Swag helps overcome this issue by providing up to four packages of followers that can be purchased.



- Followed: 5,000 followers for $19.95

- Popular: 10,000 followers for $29.95

- Famous: 15,000 followers for $34.95

- Ultimate: 30,000 followers for $49.95



Each of these packages is delivered within three, four, five or seven business days respectively. Furthermore, each of these packages comes with a money back guarantee. Plus, this is a safe, effective and inexpensive method to jump start obtaining cheap followers on Twitter . The packages are designed for online businesses on limited budgets.



Each package can also be customized in terms of exact numbers so that it looks more natural to those who see the Twitter account. For more information about purchasing Twitter followers visit SM Swag.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com